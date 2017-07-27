Sperm counts falling sharply in West

Sperm counts in men from America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand have dropped by more than 50 percent in less than 40 years, researchers said on Tuesday. They also said the rate of decline is not slowing.

Both findings — in a meta-analysis bringing together various studies — pointed to a potential decline in male health and fertility.

“This study is an urgent wake-up call for researchers and health authorities around the world to investigate the causes of the sharp ongoing drop in sperm count,” said Hagai Levine, who co-led the work at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine in Jerusalem.

The analysis did not explore reasons for the decline, but researchers said falling sperm counts have previously been linked to various factors such as exposure to certain chemicals and pesticides, smoking, stress, obesity, a poor diet and other lifestyle factors.

This suggests that measures of sperm quality may reflect the impact of modern living on male health and act as a “canary in the coal mine” signaling broader health risks, they said.

Studies have reported declines in sperm count since the early 1990s, but many of those have been questioned because they did not account for potentially major confounding factors such as age, sexual activity and the types of men involved.

The latest work seeks to address some potentially confounding factors. It excluded data from men recruited for studies because of fertility problems, and used only studies in which sperm concentration was measured with a high-tech tool called a hemocytometer. This sidestepped the problem of comparing samples measured with incomparable technologies — older tests tended to overestimate sperm count.

Working with a team of researchers in the United States, Brazil, Denmark, Israel and Spain, Levine screened and brought together the findings of 185 studies on sperm counts from 1973 to 2011 and then conducted a so-called meta-regression analysis.

The results, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update, showed a 52.4 percent decline in sperm concentration and a 59.3 percent decline in total sperm count among North American, European, Australian and New Zealand men. Sperm concentration measures the number of spermatozoa per milliliter of semen; total sperm count multiplies the concentration by the total volume of semen.

The decline from 99 million to 47 million sperm per milliliter of semen is still above the range considered normal by the World Health Organization: between 15 million and 200 million sperm per milliliter. Even a concentration under 15 million does not automatically mean infertility.

In contrast, no significant decline was seen in South America, Asia and Africa. The researches noted, however, that far fewer studies have been conducted in these regions.

Experts asked to comment on the work said it was a comprehensive and well-conducted analysis and did a good job of adjusting for confounders that could have skewed its findings.

Daniel Brison, a specialist in embryology and stem cell biology at Britain’s Manchester University, said the findings had “major implications not just for fertility but for male health and wider public health.”

“An unanswered question is whether the impact of whatever is causing declining sperm counts will be seen in future generations of children via epigenetic (gene modifications) or other mechanisms operating in sperm,” he said in an emailed comment. Epigenetic modifications are changes that are outside the genes but affect their functions. They are inherited when sperm and egg combine.

Richard Sharpe at Edinburgh University added, “Given that we still do not know what lifestyle, dietary or chemical exposures might have caused this decrease, research efforts to identify (them) need to be redoubled and to be nonpresumptive as to cause.”

The work had other limitations, according to male fertility expert Martin Blomberg Jensen of Denmark’s Righospitalet.

It compared samples from different individuals from different countries and laboratories. The best way to confirm changes in sperm count would be through long-term surveillance, known as a prospective cohort study, of a group of healthy males.

The latest figures were not backed by the findings of one such study, conducted from 1996 to 2010, in Denmark, said Blomberg Jensen.

The new work contributed useful data, added Allan Pacey of the University of Sheffield, but “the debate has not yet been resolved, and there is clearly much work still to be done.”