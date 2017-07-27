GSDF chief expected to resign over peacekeeper data coverup allegations

Gen. Toshiya Okabe, chief of staff at the Ground Self-Defense Force, is expected to step down over allegations of a coverup of daily logs on troop operations in South Sudan, government officials said Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry is considering releasing the outcome of its special investigation into the allegations on Friday, the sources said.

The focus is whether Defense Minister Tomomi Inada played a role in the ministry’s decision to keep the documents undisclosed.

The GSDF last December said the daily activity logs written by its troops on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan had been discarded. But it was revealed in January that data on the logs were stored in the GSDF.