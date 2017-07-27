Two of three Japanese men held in eastern China over alleged ‘illegal activities’ freed
BEIJING – Two of the three Japanese men who were detained in eastern China in March for their suspected involvement in “illegal activities” have been released, a Japanese government official said Thursday.

Chinese authorities informed the Japanese Consulate General in Qingdao, Shandong Province, where the detention took place, of their release on Wednesday, the official said.

China detained six Japanese men — half in Shandong and the other half in Hainan Province. Four of them work for NC Geophysical Survey Co., a Japanese company based in Funabashi near Tokyo, and the other two are from different firms.

The company was operating in Shandong and Hainan after receiving orders from two Chinese hot springs developers to assist in geological assessments of sites in the two provinces.

It is not immediately known whether the released two are among that firm’s employees.

