Dollar holds firm above ¥111.50 in Tokyo

The dollar held firm above ¥111.50 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, though it cut gains amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.83-84, up from ¥111.19-20 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1629-1630, down from $1.1648-1651, and at ¥130.06-07, up from ¥129.55-56.

The dollar rose above ¥112 temporarily in the morning, following higher stocks in Europe and the United States overnight and in Tokyo on Wednesday, traders said.

But the dollar cut gains and fell back to around ¥111.80 in the afternoon, hit by profit-taking and position-adjustment selling, they added.

Later, the greenback moved narrowly as players retreated to the sidelines to wait for the end of Fed’s two-day policy-setting meeting later on Wednesday, according to the traders.

Market participants are eager to hear what the U.S. central bank will have to say about the recent weak U.S. inflation data and the timing of starting to normalize its balance sheet, the traders said.

This time, the Fed will only say that the balance sheet reduction process will start at a relatively early date, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm predicted.