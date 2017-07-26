Tokyo stocks snap three-session losing streak

Stocks snapped a three-session losing streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, backed by an overnight rise in U.S. equities and the yen’s easing against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 94.96 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 20,050.16. On Tuesday, the key market gauge shed 20.47 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 3.81 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,620.88, after losing 4.50 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firmer start after all three major U.S. stock indexes —the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index —went up on Tuesday.

Investors also took heart from the yen’s weakening against the dollar that followed the stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence index for July, released by the Conference Board also on Tuesday, brokers said.

After the initial buying ran its course, however, stocks trimmed gains, as market players retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting through Wednesday, the brokers said.

The market’s topside grew somewhat heavy as “players who had bought stocks when the Nikkei average stood below 20,000 sold them to lock in profits” after the key marker gauge retook the psychologically important line, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The Nikkei average stayed above 20,000 throughout Tuesday after ending below the line on Monday and Tuesday.

Active buying was held in check prior to the release of earnings reports by major Japanese firms, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

Meanwhile, the official suggested that strong corporate earnings that have so far been released helped push up the overall market.

Rising issues nosed out falling ones 952 to 939 in the TSE’s first section, while 133 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.73 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.45 billion shares.

Automaker Mitsubishi rose 4.46 percent thanks to its brisk April-June operating profit, released on Tuesday. Industry rivals Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Subaru were also buoyant.

Oil companies Japex, Inpex, Cosmo Energy Holdings and JXTG Holdings were upbeat on higher crude oil prices.

Machinery makers Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Sumitomo Heavy Industries attracted purchases after U.S. giant Caterpillar soared on Wall Street on Tuesday.

By contrast, Fujitsu General fell 5.69 percent after the electronics maker announced on Tuesday a weaker-than-expected consolidated operating profit forecast for the year through March 2018.

Other major losers included bicycle parts maker Shimano and electronic components manufacturer Koa.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average closed up 120 points at 20,040.