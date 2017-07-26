‘Domestic violins’: Woman wrecks 54 instruments made or collected by estranged husband
An estranged wife destroyed her husband's violin collection, including an Italian one worth about ¥50 million. | ISTOCK

/

‘Domestic violins’: Woman wrecks 54 instruments made or collected by estranged husband

Kyodo

NAGOYA – The estranged wife of a former violin maker in Nagoya was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of destroying 54 violins and 70 bows that belonged to the man, police said.

Midori Kawamiya, a 34-year-old seller of musical instruments in Tokyo, has admitted to breaking into his home in Nagoya in 2014 but denied that she damaged the equipment, collectively worth around ¥105.9 million.

Her 62-year-old Norwegian ex-husband used to make and sell violins in Nagoya. The damaged violins were made or collected by him and included an Italian violin worth about ¥50 million.

The couple were in the middle of a divorce when the incident allegedly took place. The separation was completed last year.

Kawamiya allegedly broke into his workshop through a window sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 19, 2014, and destroyed the violins and bows. He was on a business trip during the period.

Kawamiya, who travels between Japan and China, was arrested upon her return to Japan.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An estranged wife destroyed her husband's violin collection, including an Italian one worth about ¥50 million. | ISTOCK

, , , ,