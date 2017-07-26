‘Domestic violins’: Woman wrecks 54 instruments made or collected by estranged husband

The estranged wife of a former violin maker in Nagoya was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of destroying 54 violins and 70 bows that belonged to the man, police said.

Midori Kawamiya, a 34-year-old seller of musical instruments in Tokyo, has admitted to breaking into his home in Nagoya in 2014 but denied that she damaged the equipment, collectively worth around ¥105.9 million.

Her 62-year-old Norwegian ex-husband used to make and sell violins in Nagoya. The damaged violins were made or collected by him and included an Italian violin worth about ¥50 million.

The couple were in the middle of a divorce when the incident allegedly took place. The separation was completed last year.

Kawamiya allegedly broke into his workshop through a window sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 19, 2014, and destroyed the violins and bows. He was on a business trip during the period.

Kawamiya, who travels between Japan and China, was arrested upon her return to Japan.