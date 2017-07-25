New smartphone will let parents block kids’ nighttime use

This August, a mobile phone service provider will release a smartphone that only works during daytime hours in an effort to restrict elementary school students’ screen time, the company said Tuesday.

The product, named “Tone m17” and developed by Tone Mobile Inc., reflects requests from parents for a phone which allows communication with children during the day but without the drawbacks associated with device overuse.

The phone is initially set to be automatically locked between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for users who are 12 years old or younger. Parents can modify the settings to shorten the period and even completely unlock the device.

The phone will go on sale on Aug. 1 priced at ¥34,800 ($312) at some Tsutaya stores. The chain is operated by Culture Convenience Club Co., the parent company of Tone Mobile.

Other notable functions of the phone include limiting access to applications such as messaging app Line and automatically locking the device when entering preregistered places including schools.