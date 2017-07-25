Dollar rebounds above ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar bounced back above ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Tuesday, backed by position-adjustment purchases.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.19-20, up from ¥110.82-82 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1648-1651, up from $1.1638-1639, and at ¥129.55-56, up from ¥128.98-129.00.

The dollar attracted buybacks in early trading thanks to an overnight rise in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields. The U.S. currency rose gradually to around ¥111.30 toward the midmorning on the back of buying by Japanese importers.

A media report that North Korea appears to be preparing for another ballistic missile test and a fall in Tokyo stocks pushed the dollar below ¥111 toward early in the afternoon.

After showing some resilience, the greenback briefly fell again to around ¥110.80 amid lingering uncertainties over the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In late trading, however, a spate of buybacks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting from Tuesday helped the dollar rise back above ¥111, traders said.

A foreign exchange broker said that the dollar could continue to trade on a weak note if dovish remarks are made in light of recent weak U.S. inflation data at the Fed meeting.