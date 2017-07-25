Tokyo stocks drop amid lack of fresh incentives

Stocks fell slightly Tuesday in thin trading amid a lack of fresh clues.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 20.47 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 19,955.20. On Monday, the key market gauge declined 124.08 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished down 4.50 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,617.07 after falling 8.42 points Monday.

Both indexes dropped for the third consecutive session.

The Nikkei stayed in positive territory for most of the morning, intermittently rising above the 20,000 threshold. But after losing steam later to end the morning lower, the key index drifted mostly at levels below the previous day’s closing in the afternoon.

Investors retreated to the sidelines to confirm the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting through Wednesday, brokers said. Still, the market’s downside was limited thanks to a bout of buybacks, they said.

Amid a dearth of buying incentives, uncertainties over the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe weighed on the market, said Akira Tanoue, senior investment strategist at Nomura Securities Co.

Abe faced questions over issues including high-profile favoritism allegations involving Kake Educational Institution, headed by a friend of the prime minister, at off-session Diet meetings Monday and Tuesday.

Market players took a wait-and-see stance ahead of earnings reports by major Japanese companies later this week, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Ota said that the market is expected to find a direction on Wednesday or later as earnings releases are set to start fully and major economic indicators are slated to be announced in Japan and the United States.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,297 to 593 on the first section, while 134 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.497 billion shares from Monday’s 1.561 billion.

Toshiba declined 4.99 percent following a media report that auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata has found a flaw in the struggling electronics and machinery giant’s past accounting, brokers said.

Losers also included mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo, chemical maker Showa Denko and Daio Paper.

By contrast, oil companies JXTG Holdings, Japex and Showa Shell were buoyant on higher crude oil prices.

Also on the plus side were Shin-Etsu Polymer and drug maker Shionogi.