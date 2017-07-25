‘Mercy’ massacre at Sagamihara casts spotlight on Japan’s sterilizations under 1948 eugenics law

One year ago, Satoshi Uematsu, 27, went on a killing rampage at a care home in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, reportedly under a belief that shocked the nation — that people with disabilities should be euthanized. He had previously worked at the facility, caring for its residents.

Perhaps few people know that Japan had a law on the books until about two decades ago allowing people with disabilities to be sterilized without their consent based on eugenics.

The central government has yet to offer an apology or compensation to those subjected to the procedure.

The 1948 Eugenic Protection Law allowed authorities to sterilize people with intellectual and mental disabilities, and other genetic illnesses. Eugenics is a movement devoted to improving the human species through the control of hereditary factors in mating.

A government notice to municipalities authorized the use of physical restraints and anesthesia on people with disabilities as well as tricking them into having sterilization surgery.

Due to mounting criticism, the law was finally scrapped in 1996 and replaced by the Maternal Protection Law, from which the controversial clauses were removed.

Experts believe about 16,000 sterilization operations were conducted, but the exact figure is uncertain. Victims of the surgery have in recent years started to make their voices heard.

In June 2015, a woman in her 70s in Miyagi Prefecture sought human rights relief from the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, claiming she was forced to undergo sterilization surgery without consent because she had intellectual disabilities.

The woman said that when she was in her late teens around 1963, she was taken to a hospital and forced to undergo a tubal ligation without knowing why.

In March 2016, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) urged the Japanese government to offer compensation to the victims.

The JFBA petitioned the government in February, demanding that it determine the extent of the sterilizations and compensate the victims. But the government rejected the request, saying the operations were legal at the time.

“There are many victims out there. I want (the government) to apologize and pay compensation while we are alive,” the Miyagi woman said during a recent symposium in Sendai.

People with disabilities want the government to finally come clean.

“(The government) is hiding the damage and failing to get to the bottom of the issue. That attitude has raised questions following the Sagamihara murders, which stemmed from a belief in eugenics,” said Koji Onoue, a cerebral palsy patient and an executive of the nonprofit organization Japan National Assembly of Disabled Peoples’ International. “The government should put an end to it.”

The Sagamihara case cast a spotlight on people with disabilities who argue that a belief in eugenics still exists in this society.

“People with disabilities have been discriminated against,” said Akihiko Yoshida, 55, a cerebral palsy patient who organized a rally Sunday in Kobe ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Sagamihara slayings. “We will fight until we win back our (human) rights.”

At least one person still believes in euthanasia.

In a recent interview via letters, Uematsu, the man accused of killing 19 residents at the Sagamihara care facility and injuring 24 others and two staff members on July 26, 2016, said he still harbors the idea that people with disabilities should be subject to mercy killing.

“People who can’t communicate with other people should be euthanized,” Uematsu wrote. He did not offer an apology to his victims or their families.

A Kyodo News reporter first sent a letter in March and received a reply in early June. A second letter came later in the month.

“It is against nature to support people who can’t live on their own on a basic level,” he wrote.

Asked if the problem may be that society is not inclusive, rather than the existence of people with disabilities, Uematsu said, “That’s what people who don’t really take it as their problem always say.”

The surviving residents at the Tsukui Yamayuri En care facility are still haunted by the attack. Some have fallen ill, some have gone gray and others shed tears in front of parents.

They are still also hurt by Uematsu’s remarks that people with disabilities are not wanted, according to Kazuma Otsuki, who represents relatives of the care home residents.

“I want his remarks withdrawn,” Otsuki, 67, said in an interview.

His 36-year-old son, Hiroya, who has a severe intellectual disability, was not harmed because he was in a different building when the stabbing rampage took place.

Uematsu “took care of my son and others,” Otsuki said, showing mixed feelings toward the suspect. “His remark makes me sad.”

I want people “to understand that there are various kinds of people and that we should help each other,” said Otsuki, adding that the incident prompted him to consider how to get involved in efforts to build a more inclusive society.

“Yamayuri En has to become a source” of messages calling for a society free of discrimination, he said.