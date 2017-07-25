Kyoto looks to hike price of one-day bus pass to ease overcrowding

Aiming to mitigate the passenger congestion due to a surge in inbound tourists, the city of Kyoto proposed Monday a price hike for the one-day pass for public and private bus services.

The proposal, which was made at a meeting of experts, looks to increase the price of the ¥500 pass to ¥600 from next March. The city will officially decide to raise the price in August.

With the boosted revenue expected from the hike, Kyoto, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, plans to run more buses so they will be less crowded.

Many tourists buy the one-day ticket, which allows users to ride in most areas covered by the municipal office and private bus operators in the city, as many times as they want for a day.

But local residents have complained because they sometimes can’t board buses that are packed with international travelers toting large amounts of luggage.

In the meantime, the city also proposed cutting the price of one-day passes for joint use of both buses and the subway from ¥1,200 to ¥900 to encourage tourists to use more underground trains.