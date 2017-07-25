Japan’s national parks slated to get LAN services

The Environment Ministry will set up public wireless LAN services at national parks by the end of fiscal 2017, hoping to draw more overseas tourists.

Under a project announced last week by the ministry, free wireless LAN will be available in 63 visitor information centers within the parks, excluding those in the Oze and Minami Alps national parks, and in two centers that are slated to open by the end of next March.

The project aims to enhance the information transmission capabilities of the centers, where visitors can learn flora and fauna as well as the surrounding terrain, so they can be bases for nature conservation and promoting tourism.

Multilingual exhibits and information terminal devices with translation software will be introduced at the centers as part of the project.

The centers will also provide visitors with information on transportation, sightseeing and food, with the ministry considering increasing resident staff numbers.

As well as the centers, the national parks’ website will be available in many languages.

Materials will also be distributed at the centers to educate foreign tourists on behavior in the parks.