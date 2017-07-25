TV cameras back on in White House briefings, Trump’s new communicator tweets
Anthony Scaramucci, director of communications for the White House, speaks during a White House press briefing in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

/

TV cameras back on in White House briefings, Trump’s new communicator tweets

AP

WSHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s new communications chief says television cameras will start rolling again in the White House briefing room.

Anthony Scaramucci — the Wall Street financier who joined the administration last week — tweeted on Monday that “the TV Cameras are back on.”

Under Press Secretary Sean Spicer — who resigned over Scaramucci’s new role — the daily press briefings had become must-see TV. But in recent weeks, Spicer moved into a more behind the scenes role, putting the briefing largely in the hands of his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who made them off-camera events.

Scaramucci said the briefings will be back on TV, noting that he discussed the move with the president.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Anthony Scaramucci, director of communications for the White House, speaks during a White House press briefing in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,