Two new Bank of Japan policymakers join board

Goshi Kataoka, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., and Hitoshi Suzuki, a former Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ deputy president, are now members of the Bank of Japan’s Policy Board.

As of Monday, they have replaced Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi.

BOJ watchers will be keeping a close watch on how the new appointments will affect the bank’s monetary policy.

All nine Policy Board members, including Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, are now those appointed by the Abe administration, which has a reflationary policy.

The BOJ started massive monetary easing under Kuroda, who took office in 2013.

Kataoka, 44, is known as an advocate of reflation, which pursues economic growth through continued rises in inflation. He is believed to support the idea of the BOJ promoting large-scale monetary easing.

Suzuki, 63, has extensive experience in Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ’s financial market operations.

He is the first to take up a BOJ policymaker post from any of Japan’s three mega-banks since Koji Ishida, who was from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and served on the BOJ’s board for five years through June 2016. The other mega-bank is Mizuho Bank.

Sato and Kiuchi, whose terms expired Sunday, consistently opposed the BOJ expanding easing steps, including a negative interest rate policy and a 10-year Japanese government bond yield target of around zero.

Following the departure of the dissenters, discussions about the side effects of the current monetary policy measures may become less active, pundits said.

The Policy Board comprises the BOJ governor and two deputy governors, and six other members. With each of the nine having one vote, the board makes monetary policy decisions by majority vote.