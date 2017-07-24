Fiat mulls ending sales of Chrysler brand cars in Japan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is considering ending sales of its Chrysler brand cars in Japan, possibly by the end of this year, according to sources.

Sales in Japan of Chrysler 300S sedans, the only brand model sold in the country, reached 283 vehicles in 2016, compared with a peak of 17,404 sales in 1996.

German brands have been dominant among foreign vehicles sold in the Japanese market, with industry data showing Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and BMW vehicles accounting for nearly 50 percent in the first six months of 2017. Ford Motor Co. withdrew from the Japanese market last year.

The Japanese arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is expected to focus on sales of Italy’s Fiat brand cars and Jeep sport utility vehicles, and has been renovating its Chrysler-Jeep showrooms since last year in preparation, the sources said Monday.