China anti-graft watchdog probes Politburo member

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – The Chinese Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation into a Politburo member who was once seen as a contender for a top leadership post, state media reported Monday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is investigating Sun Zhengcai, who until a week ago was party chief in the major city of Chongqing, for “serious discipline violation,” Xinhua News Agency said.

Sun is the first serving member of the 25-person Politburo to be placed under investigation since Bo Xilai, who was jailed for life in 2013 in the wake of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

Xinhua’s brief report did not say whether Sun would remain a member of the Politburo. His replacement as party chief in Chongqing was announced on July 15.

The shake-up in Chongqing comes as the Communist Party prepares for a congress later this year that is expected to cement Xi’s position as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation.

Sun, who was replaced in the city by former Xi aide Chen Miner, had once been tipped as a contender for promotion to the Politburo’s elite seven-member standing committee, the nation’s top political body.

Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Sun Zhengcai attends the opening session of the China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5. | REUTERS