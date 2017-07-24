TV shipments in Japan rose 8.9% in June

Flat-panel television shipments by volume rose 8.9 percent to 362,000 units in June from a year earlier, up for the first time in two months, industry data showed Monday.

“Makers are believed to have limited their TV shipments in May to adjust inventories,” said an official of the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association.

Shipments of TVs with screen sizes 50 inches or larger grew 42.9 percent, while those of 37 to 49 inches expanded 25.8 percent. But shipments declined 17.0 percent for TVs with screens of 29 inches or smaller and those of 30 to 36 inches fell 9.2 percent.

Shipments of 4K TVs soared 62.6 percent to 144,000 units.

In the January-June half, flat-panel TV shipments shrank 2.7 percent to 2.19 million units.