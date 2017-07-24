Kirin to revamp for export version of Ichiban Shibori beer

Kirin Brewery Co. said Monday it will revamp Kirin Ichiban, the overseas version of its mainstay Ichiban Shibori beer.

In line with the renewal in June of Ichiban Shibori, Kirin Ichiban will be made less bitter and tastier, the unit of Kirin Holdings Co. said. It will also revamp the product’s packaging.

The move is designed to expand overseas sales of beer products under the Kirin brand by 50 percent from 2015 by 2020 — the 30th anniversary of Ichiban Shibori’s sales launch.

Exports from Japan of the new Kirin Ichiban product will begin next month and shipment from overseas production bases will start in December.

The beer is currently sold in 40 countries and regions.

Kirin will “promote Kirin Ichiban in more markets” as the anniversary approaches, a senior marketing official said.