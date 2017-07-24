Dollar slips below ¥111 amid uncertainties over Trump administration

The dollar slipped below ¥111 in late Tokyo trading on Monday amid increasing uncertainties over the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.82-82, down from ¥111.74-75 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1638-1639, against $1.1638-1638, and at ¥128.98-129.00, down from ¥130.06-06.

Dollar selling took the upper hand in early trading, sending the U.S. currency below ¥111.

The greenback then retook ¥111 thanks to purchases by Japanese importers and buying reflecting some resilience shown by Tokyo stocks after their weaker start, traders said.

The greenback briefly climbed to around ¥111.10 in the afternoon, backed partly by a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields in off-hours trading. But its topside was capped by uncertainties over Trump amid Russia-linked allegations surrounding his administration and the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The dollar slipped back below ¥111 in late trading, falling prey to selling by European players, traders said.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said, “It will be difficult for market players to actively buy the dollar if uncertainties over the Trump administration remain strong.”

Players are paying close attention to a congressional testimony later on Monday by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, market sources said.