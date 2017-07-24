Nikkei drops below 20,000, as stocks fall further on yen’s firmness

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, due to the yen’s firmness against the dollar, with the key Nikkei average slipping below the psychologically important 20,000 line for the first time in four market days.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average lost 124.08 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 19,975.67. On Friday, the key market gauge fell 44.84 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, closed down 8.42 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,621.57, after falling 3.02 points the previous trading day.

Selling outpaced buying as the dollar traded on a weak note against the yen amid growing uncertainties over the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, with the Nikkei losing about 200 points briefly in the morning session, brokers said.

The yen’s firmness battered export-oriented issues, helping push down the overall market in thin trading, they said.

Concerns over the Trump administration grew on the back of the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Investor sentiment was also battered by “drops in U.S. and European shares” on Friday, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

But Tokyo stocks recouped some of their losses in the afternoon session. The market was supported by “hopes for brisk earnings reports” from major Japanese companies this week, Ichikawa said.

The market’s downside was also underpinned by buybacks after the dollar showed some resilience, he indicated.

Despite the drops in the key market gauges, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,061 to 812 on the TSE’s first section, while 151 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.561 billion shares from Friday’s 1.534 billion shares.

The yen’s firmness pushed down export-oriented names, such as automakers Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Subaru, electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing, technology firm Kyocera and camera maker Canon.

Oil companies JXTG Holdings, Inpex, Japex and Showa Shell were downbeat on lower crude oil prices.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings met with selling following a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

By contrast, food maker Kagome and textile producer Toray attracted purchases.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average was down 140 points at 19,940.