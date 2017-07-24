Japan plans two remote-isle radiation monitors targeting nuke plants in South Korea, Taiwan

Japan’s nuclear safety watchdog will strengthen the monitoring of radiation potentially spread in the wake of overseas nuclear power plant accidents, sources close to the authority said Sunday.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority plans to set up new monitoring posts at two remote islands in southwestern Japan that are located near South Korea and Taiwan, respectively, with the aim of making them operational in fiscal 2017 through next March, the sources said.

Tsushima Island in Nagasaki Prefecture and Yonaguni Island in Okinawa will host the new facilities, according to the sources.

The new installation on Tsushima will be located about 70 km from the Kori nuclear power plant in the southern part of South Korea, while that on Yonaguni will be stationed roughly 130 km away from the nuclear power plant in northern Taiwan.

Both South Korea and Taiwan are home to multiple nuclear plants, and there are concerns that in the event of nuclear accidents there, radioactive materials could spread to Japan.

Japan, for its part, has strengthened its safety measures on nuclear power plants in the wake of the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 plant.