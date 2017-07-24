Opposition-backed candidate Kori wins Sendai mayor’s race, dealing another apparent blow to Abe

An opposition-backed candidate won the Sendai mayoral election on Sunday, a result likely to pile further pressure on the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe already reeling from a string of scandals and waning public support.

The victory for Kazuko Kori, a former House of Representatives lawmaker, is the second straight win for a candidate supported by a party other than Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party. The win is further evidence of a turning tide against Abe following the LDP’s crushing defeat in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election earlier this month.

Kori, a 60-year-old former reconstruction parliamentary secretary, beat three other independents, including Hironori Sugawara, a 57-year-old president of a funeral services operator backed by the LDP and its ruling coalition partner, Komeito.

Although running as an independent candidate, Kori was backed by the Miyagi prefectural chapters of both the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, and the Social Democratic Party, and had the additional support of the Japanese Communist Party and Liberal Party.

Capitalizing on her experience as a four-term member of the Lower House, Kori campaigned on a platform promising education reform and a quick resolution to the problem of long child care waiting lists.

Sugawara, meanwhile, had the support of the local chapters of the LDP, Komeito and a smaller conservative party — the Party for Japanese Kokoro.

In an apparent attempt to avoid negative fallout from the scandals that have shaken the Abe administration, Sugawara relied on the support of local politicians, including Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai and departing Sendai Mayor Emiko Okuyama, but failed to garner sufficient support.

In recent months, the Abe administration has become ensnared in a string of scandals, including allegations that he used his influence to secure government approval to open a new university veterinary department for an acquaintance. The July 2 Tokyo assembly election defeat was the LDP’s worst ever.

A recent Kyodo News poll showed that the approval rating of the Abe Cabinet had plunged to 35.8 percent, the lowest level since the prime minister began his second stint at the post in 2012.

Another source of headache for the government is Defense Minister Tomomi Inada’s alleged cover-up of sensitive activity logs of peacekeepers operating in South Sudan. The scandal surfaced in the final stages of the Sendai election campaign.

The main candidates’ two competitors were Hiroki Hayashi, a 39-year-old former Lower House member who left the Democratic Party, and Miyo Okubo, 40, also a former Lower House lawmaker. Both campaigned as outsiders, stressing that they are not beholden to special interest groups.