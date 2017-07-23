Ueno zoo’s latest panda cub growing well, and can now crawl on its own

A female giant panda cub born last month at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo is growing well and can now crawl, as well as move its head from side to side, zoo officials said Sunday.

Although it is not on public view yet, the cub has drawn a lot of attention since its birth at the zoo on June 12. It is the first panda cub born there since 2012. The zoo has been closely monitoring the growth of the cub, whose birth was celebrated in Japan as well as China.

The cub weighed 1,656.5 grams and was 34.1 cm long in a checkup Saturday, when it was 40 days old, the zoo said, adding that the baby panda can also open its eyes a little.

The zoo also said the cub was seen crawling from July 17 and two days later, and has hair growing from its limbs.

The cub was born to mother Shin Shin and father Ri Ri. Their previous cub died in 2012, less than a week after its birth at the zoo, Japan’s oldest which opened in 1882.

According to the zoo, the 12-year-old mother panda is feeding the cub by herself.

“The mother appears to be doing a good job of rearing its cub,” said Mikako Kaneko, a zoo official.

Zoo keepers will continue monitoring the mother and cub around the clock.