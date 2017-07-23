‘Poop’ food reigns as Unko Sensei visits Namjatown

A family-oriented indoor theme park in Tokyo is now covered with “poop” after joining hands with a popular children’s workbook on kanji that includes a heavy dose of toilet humor.

Namco Ltd.’s Namjatown in the busy Ikebukuro district will offer food and attractions based on Unko Sensei (Mr. Poop) until Aug. 31. The bright yellow character with glasses and mustache appears in the highly successful writing workbook series “Unko Kanji Doriru” (“Poop Kanji Drills”).

The theme park sells seven different dishes, including Unko Sensei’s sweet curry and Unko Sensei cotton candy.

A kanji-learning attraction also allows participants to fight Unko Dragon at the Unko Castle by solving kanji problems.

The curry concept fits with a well-known “ultimate choice” question often asked on Japanese playgrounds: Would you rather eat poop-flavored curry or curry-flavored poop?

The six-book series, which covers 1,006 kanji taught in elementary school, has become a sensation by using the word “poop” in every single example sentence.

Like the workbook, the Namjatown website says, “Let’s fill the inside of Namjatown with poop.”

Tickets start at ¥300 for children aged 4 or older.

The theme park also sells original goods featuring the Unko Sensei character, including notebooks, towels, folders and badges.