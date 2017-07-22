U.N. official eager to take up abduction issue if cleared to visit North Korea

A U.N. official stressed on Friday his intention to address the issue of the Japanese who were abducted by North Korea decades ago if he can visit the reclusive communist country.

Tomas Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in North Korea, told reporters in Seoul that he expects to start talks with North Korean officials on various issues in the country.

Quintana said that he wants to visit North Korea and hold talks with officials and residents there, although he has yet to receive permission to enter the country.

Quintana said that he wants to make a visit to Japan in the near future to hold discussions on the abduction issue.

Praising a proposal Seoul made to North Korea about holding a meeting of military officials from both sides and holding separate talks for officials of their Red Cross societies, Quintana said he hopes that Pyongyang will positively respond to the overture.

The U.N. human rights official also said he was “alarmed by a surge in detentions and forced repatriations of North Koreans who are caught in China,” urging Beijing to give special protection to those who remain in the country.

“Over the past few months, I have shared these concerns with the Chinese authorities,” he said, adding that he reminded them of China’s obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention and other major human rights instruments.

“I urge them again to address this problem by giving special protection to DPRK citizens who transit through China’s territory,” he said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. South Korea’s official name is the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Quintana said “escapees” repatriated to North Korea from China are routinely sent to re-education camps and sentenced to forced labor without due process of law.