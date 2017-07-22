Fewer in Japan, South Korea support ‘comfort women’ deal

Support has waned in Japan and South Korea for a bilateral agreement reached in 2015 to settle a dispute over “comfort women,” a joint annual opinion poll by think tanks in the two countries showed Friday.

In the survey, 53.8 percent of Japanese respondents said the deal did not resolve the dispute over Korean comfort women, who were forced to serve as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II. In South Korea, 75 percent gave the same response.

The results underscore distrust in the accord, which has never been fully implemented.

The poll was conducted over nearly a month from mid-June by the Genron nonprofit organization in Japan and the East Asia Institute of South Korea. It covered about 1,000 people each country.

The survey also found that 41.8 percent of Japanese respondents supported the comfort women deal, down 6.1 percentage points from 2016, while 25.4 percent disapproved, up 4.5 points.

In South Korea, the agreement was approved by 21.3 percent of respondents, down 6.8 points, and rejected by 55.5 percent, up 17.9 points.

Asked about the reasons for opposing about the agreement, with multiple answers allowed, an overwhelming 77.7 percent of respondents in South Korea said the opinions of comfort women themselves were not reflected in the deal.

In Japan, 49.3 percent of respondents said they did not understand why many South Koreans are unhappy with the deal and that an agreement needs to be respected and implemented.

The survey showed that a majority of Japanese respondents think it would be difficult for the two countries to resolve issues covering historical disputes even if bilateral ties improve. In the previous year, many Japanese respondents were optimistic about a future settlement in line with the development of bilateral relations.

The share of Japanese respondents who cited the comfort women dispute as a historical issue that needs to be resolved more than tripled to 40.2 percent. In South Korea, 69.6 percent took a similar view, up some 10 points.

Another finding was that 48.6 percent of Japanese respondents have a bad impression of South Korea, up 4 points.

The increase reflected political turmoil in South Korea, including the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal, as well as historical issues, said Genron President Yasushi Kudo.

The number of South Korean respondents who had negative views of Japan fell 4.9 points to 56.1 percent.

Kudo said this was partly due to the increase in South Korean tourists to Japan, helping form more favorable impressions.