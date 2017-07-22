U.S. special operations chief confirms CIA is ending support for Syria rebels

The head of the U.S. military’s special operations confirmed Friday that the Central Intelligence Agency is shutting down its program to support rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Gen. Tony Thomas denied that the 4-year-old operation was brought to an end as a way to placate Russia and earn its support for a cease-fire in southwestern Syria.

It was a “tough, tough decision” but “absolutely not a sop to the Russians,” Thomas said at a forum in Aspen, Colorado.

“It was, I think, based on an assessment of the nature of the program, what we’re trying to accomplish, the viability of it going forward.”

Asked about Thomas’ comments, the CIA declined to comment.

On Wednesday The Washington Post reported the covert CIA program was being shut down.

The Post said President Donald Trump made the decision nearly a month ago after a meeting with CIA Director Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

The Post said Trump made the decision in an effort to find ways to work with Russia in Syria, where Moscow supports Assad’s government.

Trump has said the main U.S. focus in Syria should be to eliminate the Islamic State group, rather than opposing the Assad regime.

The cease-fire, which covers some of the areas from which the rebels operate, was announced July 7 at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

In 2013 President Barack Obama approved the rebel aid program as various insurgent groups sought external support in a general uprising against the Assad regime.

Thousands of Syrian anti-government fighters were trained and armed.

But the U.S. commitment remained ambiguous amid doubts in some quarters that the rebels could actually manage to depose Assad and as attention turned to the rising power of the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Support for the program further eroded last year after the rebels lost the areas they held in the Syrian city of Aleppo under a brutal Russian-backed government assault.

U.S. officials said this week that some of the anti-Assad forces could be absorbed into U.S. military-supported groups fighting Islamic State.