Abe planning to make visit India in mid-September

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering visiting India around Sept. 12-14, it has been learned.

Abe is expected to hold a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend a ceremony related to India’s project to build a high-speed railway using Japan’s shinkansen bullet train system, according to diplomatic sources.

The visit by Abe, which will be his first since December 2015, will be in accordance with a program to promote the Japanese and Indian leaders’ alternating visits to each other’s country. Modi visited Japan in November last year.

At the envisaged meeting, Abe wants to agree with Modi to strengthen bilateral cooperation on maritime security, apparently to address China’s growing activities in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, the sources said.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss responses to North Korea, which continues to push its nuclear and missile development programs, the sources said.

At their meeting in 2015, Abe and Modi agreed that India will introduce the shinkansen system for the planned high-speed railway connecting the western cities of Mumbai and Ahmadabad.

India plans to start construction of the rail link of around 500 km (300 miles) in 2018, aiming to put it into service in 2023.