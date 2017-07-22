Venomous fire ants found in Kyushu for first time

Dozens of venomous fire ants have been found at Hakata port, the Environment Ministry said, marking the first detection of the invasive species in Kyushu.

The nation’s first discovery of fire ants was in May, when they were spotted at a container yard at Kobe port in Hyogo Prefecture. Discoveries elsewhere in Honshu have since been reported.

With the latest detection in Fukuoka Prefecture, announced Friday, fire ants have been found in Tokyo and five prefectures including Aichi and Osaka.

In Fukuoka, the ants were found in a crack at Hakata port’s container yard, which handles containers shipped from Nansha port in China’s Guangdong province.

Authorities sprayed insecticide and deployed traps near the port. No queen or larva were found.

The Environment Ministry suspects the ants traveled aboard containers from Nansha port that arrived on July 12, as no ants were found during a June 30 inspection.

A fire ant sting can cause anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can cause breathing problems and even death.