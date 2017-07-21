Dollar sags below ¥112 as euro surges on ECB tapering bets

The dollar sagged below ¥112 in Tokyo trading on Friday as the euro surged against other major currencies on speculation that the European Central Bank will start tapering its asset purchase program in the near future.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.74-75, down from ¥112.27-28 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1638-1638, up from $1.1500-1500, and at ¥130.06-06, up from ¥129.13-13.

ECB President Mario Draghi said at a news conference on Thursday that the central bank will discuss in the autumn about plans on its quantitative easing policy for next year and after, fueling the tapering speculation.

On top of the Draghi remarks, a media report on a possible widening of the ongoing investigation into alleged collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump’s camp and Russia added to dollar selling, sending the U.S. unit as low as around ¥111.50 in overseas trading overnight.

In Tokyo, the greenback temporarily rebounded above the ¥112 mark, partly supported by Japanese importers’ purchases.

Still, the dollar’s topside remained under pressure from uncertainty over the Trump administration, as well as receding hopes for an early rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, traders said.