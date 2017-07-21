Two Kyushu banks likely to delay merger indefinitely amid prolonged antitrust review

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. and Eighteenth Bank will put off their planned business integration indefinitely because of a protracted antitrust review, informed sources said Friday.

The lenders broadly agreed on the business integration in February 2016 to deal with a business environment marked by local population decreases and superlow interest rates.

Initially, the integration plan was to be implemented in April this year. But the schedule was moved back by six months.

Under the current plan, Eighteenth Bank, based in the city of Nagasaki, is set to become a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial in October.

One year later, the bank will merge with Fukuoka Financial subsidiary Shinwa Bank, based in Sasebo, also in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The Fair Trade Commission is reviewing the business integration plan because the combined group’s loan market share in the prefecture is seen reaching 70 percent.

Fukuoka Financial and Eighteenth Bank are considering selling some loan claims to other financial institutions to lower their share. But they are taking time to win approval from the FTC, informed sources said.

At a news conference, Financial Services Minister Taro Aso expressed the view that there will be no change in the basic direction of the business integration even if the two sides decide to put off the move indefinitely.

Fukuoka Financial and Eighteenth Bank said they are discussing whether to postpone their business integration.