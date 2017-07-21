Cabinet guidelines set limits on social security spending for fiscal 2018

The government has adopted guidelines capping total ministry and agency requests for funds for social security measures in fiscal 2018, setting the new level at ¥630 billion higher than the amount earmarked under the fiscal 2017 budget.

The guidelines were decided at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, after requests for funds were received. The government set goal limiting year-on-year growth in social security spending to ¥500 billion. Total spending on social security measures in fiscal 2017 was more than ¥32 trillion.

With official medical treatment and nursing care fees set to be revised in fiscal 2018, which starts next April, cuts in the fees will be a key factor in meeting the target.

“We’re ready to advance talks with the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry,” Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters following the Cabinet meeting.

The budget request guidelines also feature a ¥4 trillion special quota for measures related to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s new initiative to bring about a “revolution” in human resources development.

Meanwhile, the guidelines call for cuts in discretionary policy spending by 10 percent from fiscal 2017.

Government agencies will submit their fiscal 2018 budget requests to the Finance Ministry by the end of August.