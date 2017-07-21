Self-driving tractors soon to make tracks in Japan as aging farmers face labor shortage

Major Japanese agricultural machinery makers are preparing to launch full-fledged sales of self-driving tractors, possibly in fiscal 2018, which starts April 1.

The government plans to support the introduction of self-driving tractors amid growing hopes that such machines will help farmers cope with labor shortages at a time when many are aging and face difficulties finding successors.

In June, Kubota Corp. started selling the country’s first tractors with autonomous driving functions on a trial basis. Utilizing the Global Positioning System, the tractors can keep tabs on where they are operating.

As the machines still need to be monitored, Kubota assumes that farmers will operate two tractors at a time, one with a driver and the other unmanned.

Having two tractors operate simultaneously in this way on farmland with an area of 3,000-5,000 sq. meters would reduce the work time by around 30 percent, according to Satoshi Iida, a senior managing executive officer of Kubota.

Yanmar Co. and Iseki & Co. are also speeding up the development of self-driving tractors.

Yanmar is pinning high hopes on the Michibiki No. 2 quasi-zenith satellite, which was launched in June by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), with the aim of creating a Japanese version of the GPS.

Yanmar expects that autonomous tractors will come into wider use if the new satellite, which is slated to begin operating in fiscal 2018, can help boost tractor positioning accuracy and farmers’ work efficiency.

In March, the agriculture ministry drew up guidelines on safety standards for self-driving agricultural machinery. By 2020 it plans to establish a system that allows farmers to operate such machines only with remote monitoring or other means.

Based on this prospect, Kubota plans to release fully unmanned autonomous agricultural machinery.

“Labor-saving and productivity-enhancing technologies support the management of large-scale farming operations on consolidated farmland,” an official at the ministry’s Agricultural Production Bureau said.

The self-driving tractors launched by Kubota on a trial basis last month are priced at ¥9.7 million to ¥11 million, about 50 percent more expensive than conventional tractors. But the cost is expected to go down as more and more farmers buy them, industry sources said.

Meanwhile, the ministry official said, “Technological upgrades alone would have limits to ensuring safe operations of self-driving tractors,” stressing the need to take additional steps on farmland, such as burying irrigation channels in the ground.