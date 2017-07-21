Outback axes suggest humans reached Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought

Ax heads and grinding stones from a cave in Australia’s far north suggest humans arrived on the continent about 65,000 years ago, or 18,000 years earlier than previously thought, according to research published on Thursday.

A technique called luminescence dating was used to date the ancient tools that were found in a rock shelter at the bottom of a cliff, on the edge of a sandy savannah plain some 300 km east of Darwin.

Finding of a new minimum age for the arrival of humans in Australia pushes back the origins of aboriginal culture, the world’s oldest continuous civilization, from a previously agreed consensus of around 47,000 years ago.

It changes scientific understanding of the date humans migrated out of Africa, the study’s lead author Chris Clarkson told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio. Scientists believed that humans first left Africa some time between 100,000 years ago and 60,000 years ago, Clarkson said.

“Because Australia sits at the end of this migration route, we can now use this as a benchmark, and use it to say that people must have left Africa earlier than this,” he said.

A key site in the debate is Madjedbebe, a remote rock shelter in northern Australia’s Kakadu region that is the oldest-known human occupation area in the country.

New evidence uncovered by a team of archaeologists and dating specialists during a dig there, including the oldest ground-edge stone ax technology in the world, has pushed back their presence even further.

The findings, published in the journal Nature this week, set a new minimum age for the dispersal of modern humans out of Africa and across south Asia.

“It’s hugely significant in tying down what happened,” said the University of Queensland’s Clarkson. The team most recently excavated the site in 2015.

“It means that we can set the minimum age for modern humans coming out of Africa, which until now has been a bit tenuous,” Clarkson said. “We can now say with certainty that they arrived in Australia 65,000 years ago.”

It also indicates that they arrived on the continent before the extinction of Australian megafauna such as giant wombats, kangaroos and lizards.

In addition to showing the deep antiquity of Aboriginal occupation, the dig also revealed evidence of activities and complex lifestyle, including flaked stone tools and grinding stones.

“Most striking of all in a region known for its spectacular rock art are the huge quantities of ground ochre and evidence of ochre processing found at the site, from the older layer continuing through to the present.”

It was clear the population was “technologically sophisticated.”

Some 11,000 artifacts were discovered in the lowest layer from the 2015 dig, with the team carefully assessing the position of each one to ensure they matched the ages of the sediments in which they were found.

Extensive dating by optically stimulated luminescence methods — which estimates the time since mineral grains were last exposed to sunlight — showed a general pattern of increasing age with depth, and provided a time frame that the scientists said was far more accurate than before.

“Previous excavations, they didn’t have the access to the dating methods that we do these days to actually confirm that the deposits and the archaeology really were that old,” said Andy Herries, associate professor of palaeoanthropology and geoarchaeology at La Trobe University in Melbourne, who was not part of the study.

“The problem previously was that there was some old dates and stones but it was just a couple of them, whereas this research shows a significant occupation,” he said.

The new dates for Madjedbebe fit well with genetic analyses indicating modern humans left Africa between 60,000 and 80,000 years ago.

At that time, there were much lower sea levels and the crossing distance from the islands of Southeast Asia to Australia was shorter than today.

“This would have been the first major water crossing ever by humanity,” said Clarkson.

The Mirarr clan, traditional owners of large parts of Kakadu and western Arnhem Land, have now closed access to Madjedbebe, but applications have been made by archaeologists to examine other sites in the area to see if they have the same sequences.

“This study confirms the sophistication of the Australian Aboriginal toolkit and underscores the universal importance of the Jabiluka area,” said Justin O’Brien, chief executive of the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation, which works to advance the interests of the Mirarr.

“These findings reinforce the need for the highest level of conservation and protection for this site.”