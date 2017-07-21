Rengo chief Kozu to stay on for reappointment amid row over labor law revision

Japanese Trade Union Confederation President Rikio Kozu is expected to stay in his current post amid an internal row within the national labor organization, known as Rengo, over a government-planned revision to a law that would exempt highly paid specialist jobs from overtime regulations, according to informed sources.

The two-year term of Kozu, 61, is set to end in October, and Rengo initially planned to promote 63-year-old Naoto Omi, general secretary, to the top post.

But Rengo’s executive nomination committee, made up of representatives from industry member unions, decided at a meeting on Wednesday to work to endorse Kozu’s reappointment, the sources said.

His reappointment is expected to be approved as early as next month. Kozu is slated to work to resolve the internal feud.

Kozu was former chief of Nippon Steel Corp., now Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., and assumed the top post at Rengo in October 2015, after serving as head of the Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers’ Unions and general secretary of Rengo.

Rengo leadership has recently signaled its readiness to accept the government-drafted revision to the labor standards law, as it sought a modification of the amendment, provoking a fierce backlash from member unions. Omi is believed to be at the center of the move.

About 150 people gathered Wednesday outside the offices of the labor federation to protest the government’s contentious proposal of adopting merit-based pay for certain highly skilled workers.

The protesters outside Rengo headquarters in Tokyo called for the federation to withdraw the request immediately, as they put up signs that read “Don’t represent workers arbitrarily” and “Protect workers.”

At a general meeting of the Federation of Information and Communication Technology Service Workers of Japan on Thursday, Minao Noda, head of the industrial labor group, complained that the Rengo leadership’s controversial move was unexpected.

Omi has said that Rengo remains opposed to the so-called white collar exemption system.

The Rengo nomination committee also decided at the Wednesday meeting to endorse Omi as deputy president and Yasunobu Aihara as general secretary. Omi formerly worked for the Japan Federation of Textile, Chemical, Food, Commercial, Service and General Workers’ Unions and Aihara is president of the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers’ Unions,