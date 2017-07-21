Firefighting planes keep flames away from Dubrovnik resort but other Croatia blazes rage on

Firefighting planes helped bring a fresh blaze near Croatia’s Adriatic resort of Dubrovnik under control Thursday, but scores of emergency personnel remained on alert farther north.

Four planes were sent to the area near the border with Montenegro to prevent the spread of the fire, a defense ministry statement said.

The fire was under control in the late afternoon, a local firefighting commander was quoted as saying by national HRT television channel.

But farther north, where about a dozen wildfires broke out on Sunday in the villages surrounding the popular tourist destination of Split, around 240 firefighters were still deployed to keep the situation under control.

Nobody has been injured in the blazes, which have ravaged more than 4,500 hectares (11,100 acres) of land in Croatia, destroying olive trees, pine trees and vegetation in Croatia.

Investigators are still trying to establish what caused the fires, but Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic has rejected speculation that they were caused by sparks from electrical power lines.

Both Croatia and neighboring Montenegro have been hit by forest fires along their Adriatic coastlines in recent days.

In Montenegro, most of the fires were under control by Wednesday.

But fires in the country’s Lustica peninsula forced the evacuation of more than 100 campers and threatened Tivat and neighboring Herceg Novi and Kotor in the border region with Bosnia and Croatia.