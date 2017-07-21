Suicide of Tokyo Olympics stadium worker should be deemed death from overwork: lawyer

A male worker for a construction company engaged in a project to construct Japan’s new National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, committed suicide in March, a lawyer representing his relatives revealed Thursday.

With his overtime in the month shortly before the suicide found to have surpassed 200 hours, the relatives filed a petition with a Tokyo labor standards inspection office for its certification that the death of the 23-year-old was related to work, claiming that he developed depression because of exhaustion and killed himself as a result.

The man, who was in the first year at the construction company, had been involved in ground-improving work at the new stadium site in central Tokyo since December, according to the lawyer, Hiroshi Kawahito.

The man, a Tokyo resident, went missing on March 2 and was found dead in Nagano Prefecture in April, Kawahito said.

Security records at the construction site showed that the man worked 211 hours and 56 minutes overtime in the month before he went unaccounted for, the attorney said, adding that he had to work constantly until late at night and sometimes throughout the night.

“Amid a delay in the stadium construction project, the work schedule was extremely tight because the facility must be completed in time for the 2020 Games,” the lawyer noted.

The male worker left a suicide note reading, “I couldn’t find any result other than this (suicide) as my physical and mental conditions have reached their limits.”

The attorney’s side will urge related parties, including the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, to improve work conditions at the National Stadium construction site.

The construction company is considering offering an apology to the man’s parents, acknowledging that the firm let him work beyond limits set under a labor-management agreement concluded based on Article 36 of the labor standards law. Such an accord allows a company to have employees work up to 45 hours overtime a month in principle and up to 80 hours in special cases.

In a statement released through the attorney, the parents said, “We earnestly wish to see no more people lose their lives from exhaustion, like our son.”