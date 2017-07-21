Sumitomo Chemical to offer Esteem fire ant agent in Japan

Sumitomo Chemical Co. said Thursday it will provide the central and local governments in Japan with a pest control agent it sells in the United States to get rid of venomous fire ants.

Following the recent discoveries of the invasive alien species in Japan, an official said the company hopes to help related organizations to prevent their entry and colonization.

Esteem, a pest control agent sold by a U.S. subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical, is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an answer to fire ants. It curbs the egg production of queen ants and the growth of larvae.

In countries where the product has been used, it has been confirmed to be effective in the prevention and extermination of fire ants, Sumitomo Chemical said. Nests break down in three to four weeks, and fire ants are exterminated in eight weeks, according to the company.

Esteem has been used to control fire ants in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.