Renho looks set to let Noda resign as Democratic Party secretary-general, find successor

Democratic Party leader Renho is leaning toward replacing Secretary-General Yoshihiko Noda following the main opposition party’s lackluster showing in the recent Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, a party lawmaker said Thursday.

Noda, a former prime minister, voiced his desire to step down to his aides after the July 2 contest and has not changed his mind, prompting Renho to judge that his determination is unalterable, the lawmaker said.

A successor has yet to be finalized, with acting leader Jun Azumi gaining support from some quarters of the party, according to the lawmaker.

Noda has been secretary-general since after Renho won the party leadership election last September. He intends to resign in an apparent bid to prevent Renho from being forced to quit to take responsibility for the Tokyo race results.

The party won just five seats in the election for the 127-seat metropolitan assembly, down from a pre-election strength of seven, to arrive at an all-time low, including in its previous incarnation as the Democratic Party of Japan.