Orange juice running through faucets is not just a joke at Matsuyama airport

The long-running joke that orange juice flows like water in Ehime Prefecture is now a reality as a new refreshment stand featuring a unique faucet opened Thursday at Matsuyama airport.

At the stand, named the Orange Bar, customers can serve themselves the juice of local citrus fruits for ¥350 per glass, with seasonal variations on the types of juice. Ehime is one of Japan’s major citrus fruit production areas.

A similar orange juice faucet had previously been set up at the airport in the past, but only temporarily. The joke that orange juice comes out of faucets across Ehime Prefecture is known all around Japan.

One of the stand’s first customers, Yuri Yagi, 5, carefully poured herself a drink. “It’s sweet and yummy,” was her review of the local product.

The launch of the juice stand came at a time when the number of travelers at Matsuyama airport is expected to increase ahead of the National Sports Festival to be held in the prefecture this fall.

“We are hoping (the shop) prompts more people to try out the specialty of Ehime,” an airport official said.