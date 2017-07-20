Ministry says more coordination needed as people with limited access to food stores set to increase

The internal affairs ministry on Wednesday urged the country’s central and local governments to do more to address an expected rise in the number of people with limited access to grocery stores.

An increasing number of people are expected to live in areas without nearby shops, due to the country’s falling population and low fertility rates, the ministry said.

It is unclear which government agency is responsible for the issue and intragovernment communication is inadequate, according to the ministry.

How to define those facing such shopping difficulties is also unclear, it said.

The agriculture ministry estimates that the number of people facing such a situation is just over 3.7 million, compared with the industry ministry’s assessment at about 7 million.

The internal affairs ministry also said only about half of 87 local governments surveyed are coordinating efforts to get a handle on the situation.

The ministry stressed the need for active involvement by the central and local governments.

To support the daily lives of those in need, local governments need to understand the situation, while at the same time central government agencies have to share information on the issue, the ministry said.