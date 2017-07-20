Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Fukushima, felt in eastern Japan but no tsunami threats

Kyodo

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.6 struck Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas on Thursday morning but posed no tsunami threats, the Meteorological Agency said.

The operator of the damaged Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant said it detected nothing out of the ordinary as a result of the 9:11 a.m. temblor, which occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the Fukushima coast at a depth of around 40 km.

The quake registered up to 4 on the Japanese seismic scale of 1 to 7 in parts of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, and was felt in a wide swath of eastern Japan, including Tokyo.

