Tokyo seeking 90,000 volunteers to guide tourists during 2020 Games

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee aim to secure more than 90,000 volunteers to welcome visitors to Japan for the 2020 Games.

The capital is pondering ways to attract and train volunteers to offer omotenashi, or Japanese hospitality.

For the Tokyo Games, two types of volunteer work are planned. One is for manning the venues, which includes guiding spectators at the event facilities and performing front desk jobs, while the other involves guiding visitors to airports, major train stations and sightseeing spots.

The metro government and the organizing committee plan to require volunteers to commit to at least 10 days of work in the venues and five days outside them, officials said.

Recruiting will begin around summer 2018, followed by application screenings and interviews.

“We want to boost the public’s appetite for volunteering” through a dedicated website and symposiums, a metropolitan government official said.

But according to a survey, many people say they will not have time to volunteer.

The metro government has therefore started efforts to encourage companies to adopt volunteer holiday programs so employees can participate. According to a survey by the labor ministry in 2013, only 2.8 percent of companies had such programs in place.

The metro government has started offering ¥200,000 to companies that adopt the subsidy program in fiscal 2017 and expects 500 companies to sign up in the first year.

Some people are already active tourism volunteers who got their start in the metro government’s recruitment program for the 2002 FIFA World Cup soccer finals hosted by Japan and South Korea.

For example, volunteers offer guidance at sightseeing spots under 13 plans for tourists. The most popular one is a tour around Tokyo’s Asakusa district. Many also like to tour the depachika (department store basements) where food emporiums can often be found in the Shinjuku district.

Reflecting the tourism boom, volunteer guide services were used by 987 tourists in fiscal 2015 and 1,207 in fiscal 2016.

Noriko Hashimoto, 57, applied to volunteer after being helped by similar volunteers during an overseas trip. She helps out once every week.

At present, some 2,500 people are registered as volunteers. Their average age is 50, with women accounting for 70 percent of the total. Many of the men are retirees.

The metropolitan government plans to tap experienced volunteers, such as Hashimoto, to be leaders who can share their know-how and train volunteers.

Hashimoto said that as a uniformed volunteer, she is often asked to pose for photos with visitors.

“As well as language skills, it’s important to know about Japan and the city,” she said.