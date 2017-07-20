Carrier starts axing workers at Indiana plant championed by Trump

Carrier Corp. is beginning job cuts at the Indianapolis factory that became a rallying cry for President Donald Trump because of the company’s plans to shift work to Mexico.

About 300 employees will leave this week as part of a previously announced plan to relocate production of fan coils, Carrier said in a statement Wednesday. A total of 600 jobs will be eliminated during the next few months, the unit of United Technologies Corp. said.

Carrier said it continues to honor a commitment to employ about 1,100 at the gas-furnace plant. The manufacturer agreed late last year to halt plans to send the jobs abroad after a firestorm of criticism from Trump. The move garnered national notice during the presidential campaign after a worker’s mobile-phone video of the announcement to employees took off on social media.

The employees who lose their jobs will receive a one-time payment, severance pay and six months of medical insurance, Carrier said. More than 30 will pursue educational degrees under a company program.

United Technologies also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators.