Protesters slam Rengo for caving on ‘zero overtime pay bill’ covering skilled workers

About 150 people gathered Wednesday to protest the nation’s largest labor federation for effectively accepting the government’s contentious proposal of adopting merit-based pay for certain highly skilled workers.

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week to beef up measures to secure targeted workers health if the government intended to proceed with amendments of the Labor Standards Law to adopt the so-called white-collar overtime exemption system.

But the protesters outside Rengo headquarters in Tokyo called for the federation to withdraw the request immediately, as they put up signs that read “Don’t represent workers arbitrarily” and “Protect workers.”

“It can’t be right that Rengo agrees to labor policies that only merit employers. (Rengo) should really rethink its role,” said a man in his 30s.

“Rengo has handled this issue in a unilateral way. If it’s an organization representing various labor unions, it needs to explain more,” said man in his 50s who works at a cleaning firm.

With the new proposal, certain highly skilled workers with an annual income of at least ¥10.75 million will be paid based on performance, so they won’t get overtime pay.

This will allow them to work at their own discretion and more flexibly, the government has said. But opposition parties have criticized the bill as a “zero overtime pay bill” that will result in Japan’s most famous workplace hazard: overwork.

Rengo has requested more steps to secure workers’ health, such as making it mandatory for them to rest at least 104 days a year.