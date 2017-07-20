Hiroshima court rejects Korean school’s petition for tuition waiver

The Hiroshima District Court rejected Wednesday a petition calling for the reversal of a Japanese government decision to exclude a Korean school from its tuition-free high school education program.

In the lawsuit, the operator of Hiroshima Korean School, based in the city of Hiroshima, and 109 people including alumni also saw their demand for about ¥56 million in damages turned down by the court.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal the ruling.

The ruling was the first on a series of similar lawsuits, also filed in four other locations.

Under a government program launched in 2010, public high school students are exempt from tuition fees, while private high school students receive financial aid to make tuition effectively free, though with caps reflecting family income.

Schools for foreign nationals need to obtain education minister designation to be eligible for the assistance.

According to the suit in Hiroshima, the school operator filed an application for the designation in November 2010. In February 2013, however, the government rejected it and removed a provision under the tuition waiver program that would serve as the basis for the operator to win the designation.

Presiding Judge Hiroshi Konishi said in the ruling that the exclusion of the school from the program did not restrict the right to receive education at all.

He accepted the government’s arguments that the school operator is suspected of close links with the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, and North Korea and that the possibility cannot be ruled out of government financial aid being diverted to purposes other than tuition costs.

Facts that serve as the basis for the arguments can be recognized as evidence, Konishi said.

In the suit, the plaintiffs said the government decision amounts to violation of the constitutional right to an equal education and guarantee of equality under the law.

“I’m too angry to speak,” Kim Yong Ung, principal of Hiroshima Korean School, said at a meeting after the court ruling. “I hope to achieve a judicial victory eventually to heal the wounds of alumni.”