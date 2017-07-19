Abe government concerned by Seoul’s offer to talk with Pyongyang

The Japanese government appears to be apprehensive about South Korea’s proposal Monday to hold military talks with North Korea, which comes despite Tokyo’s initiative to increase international pressure on the North over its nuclear and missile development.

With South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s administration leaning toward holding dialogue with Pyongyang, “South Korea is out of step with Japan and the United States,” a senior official at the Foreign Ministry lamented.

“We need to keep in close touch with South Korea, including through vice-ministerial talks,” another government source stressed.

South Korea’s National Defense Ministry proposed to North Korea on Monday that military officials of the two countries hold talks at Panmunjom on Friday, to end hostile activities around the military demarcation line, or MDL, that divides the two Koreas.

The Japanese government is refraining from officially criticizing the Moon administration as Tokyo is eager to improve its relations with Seoul. Ties have been strained due mainly to disagreements over the issue of so-called comfort women from the Korean Peninsula, who were forced to work at wartime Japanese military brothels before and during World War II. The peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

“We don’t think the dialogue offer will cause a problem regarding the Japan-U.S.-South Korea position of strengthening pressure on North Korea,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Suga might also have reacted calmly to Seoul’s offer for dialogue with Pyongyang because Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has been seeking an opportunity to resume long-stalled bilateral dialogue with North Korea over the issue of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea, mainly in the 1970s and 1980s.

At his first summit with Abe, held in Germany on July 7, Moon highlighted the need to resume bilateral dialogue with North Korea, which had been suspended under his predecessors, according a source familiar with the Tokyo-Seoul relations.

Moon told the meeting that he wanted Abe to understand South Korea “has endured” facing the military threat from North Korea on the front line, according to the source.

Abe stressed that now is not the time for dialogue with North Korea, but the time to apply maximum pressure on the rogue state.

However, according to the South Korean Blue House presidential office, Abe “understood” Moon’s position at the end of the meeting.

An official from the South Korean government defended Moon’s position on reopening talks with North Korea, saying, “We will not be able to know what North Korea has been thinking unless we meet face-to-face and talk.”

The Japanese government believes that Seoul and Pyongyang are unlikely to hold in-depth discussions on the nuclear and missile issues in the proposed talks, which are expected to address the issue of emergency communications in case of a contingency around the MDL, informed sources said.

Still, the government is worried that the Moon administration may easily make concessions to North Korea, the sources said.

Tokyo will continue to work to persuade Seoul of the importance of Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation in dealing with North Korea, and urge the South not to ease pressure on the North, the sources said.

A senior official from the Japanese government expressed concern that a possible one-on-one dialogue session could affect the unity of the trilateral alliance formed among Japan, South Korea and the United States to deal with North Korea-related security issues.

“Reconciliation between the South and North is in President Moon’s DNA. We should closely watch” what may be happening between the Koreas, the official said.