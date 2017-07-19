Dollar down slightly to near ¥112 in Tokyo amid Trump uncertainties

The dollar was moderately lower around ¥112 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, weighed down by growing policy uncertainties over U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and the Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.13-14, down from ¥112.23-23 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1520-1520, down from $1.1528-1532, and at ¥129.18-19, down from ¥129.39-39.

The greenback dropped to a three-week low of ¥111.69 in New York trading overnight following the failure of a bill to repeal the Obamacare health insurance system, as pledged by Trump, traders said.

The U.S. currency’s topside was also pressured by receding hopes for an early Fed interest rate hike in the wake of weak inflation data released late last week, traders said.

In Tokyo, the dollar pared losses versus the yen, supported by importers’ purchases, as well as a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading.

“The dollar attracted buying on dips, confirming the firmness of its downside,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

Traders are expected to remain on the sidelines before checking the results of policy-setting meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later this week.