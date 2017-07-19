Agency says rainy season has ended across parts of Honshu

The rainy season appears to be over across large parts of Honshu, including in Tokyo and Osaka, the weather agency said Wednesday.

The rainy spell in the Chugoku, Kinki, Tokai and Kanto-Koshin regions of Honshu began June 7 and ended two days earlier than average. The Shikoku region’s rainy season also appeared to be over one day later than average. The agency forecast hot sunny days for around a week in those areas, but warned that moist air could bring thunderstorms.

Compared to last year, the rainy season ended 10 days earlier in the Kanto-Koshin area centered on Tokyo, nine days earlier in the Tokai area covering Nagoya and one day later in the Chugoku and Kinki regions, which includes Hiroshima and Kyoto.

The rainy season has already ended in Okinawa, the Meteorological Agency announced in late June.