Tokyo stocks end higher after directionless moves

Stocks ended slightly higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday after showing directionless moves, caught in a tug of war between buying on dips and selling triggered by the yen’s rise against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 20.95 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 20,020.86. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 118.95 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 1.39 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,621.87. The key market gauge lost 5 points the previous day.

Stocks opened weaker with investor sentiment battered by the dollar’s fall below ¥112, brokers said.

But the key indexes rebounded quickly and fluctuated around the previous day’s closing levels, backed by buying on dips for domestic demand-oriented stocks, brokers said.

“Small- and mid-cap issues attracted buying,” pushing up the overall market, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

The market’s downside was solid after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

Ishiguro, however, noted that some investors refrained from buying stocks actively before earnings reports are released by major Japanese companies from Thursday.

The market’s topside was weighed down by the dollar’s weakening triggered by worries about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his pledged policies, including fiscal spending and other economic stimulus measures, the official of the bank-linked securities firm said.

The concerns came after Trump’s renewed attempt to repeal the Obamacare health insurance system collapsed on Tuesday.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,136 to 760 in the TSE’s first section, while 127 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.64 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.82 billion shares.

Movie distributor Toho jumped 7.35 percent after announcing on Tuesday an upward revision to its operating profit estimate for the year through February 2018.

Beer brewers Asahi Group and Kirin as well as meat products maker Prima Meat Packers also attracted purchases.

By contrast, automakers Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Subaru, as well as electronic parts producers TDK and Murata Manufacturing, met with selling due to the stronger yen.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and T&D Holdings, were also downbeat after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York on Tuesday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average advanced 30 points to close at 20,010.